[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

A beaming Springbok team have made a memorable entrance at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo as world champions.

The Boks thrashed England in the final on Saturday, racking up a 32-12 victory.

A number of players have been nominated for awards, including Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the Player of the Year category and Rassie Erasmus as Coach of the Year.

Watch as Japanese drummers announce the Boks' entrance:

The Rugby World Cup 2019 champions, @Springboks , are welcomed into the #WorldRugbyAwards in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/FsTZn4VKhH — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019