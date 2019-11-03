[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards
A beaming Springbok team have made a memorable entrance at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo as world champions.
The Boks thrashed England in the final on Saturday, racking up a 32-12 victory.
A number of players have been nominated for awards, including Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the Player of the Year category and Rassie Erasmus as Coach of the Year.
Watch as Japanese drummers announce the Boks' entrance:
The Rugby World Cup 2019 champions, @Springboks , are welcomed into the #WorldRugbyAwards in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/FsTZn4VKhH— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019
"We wanted to do something great for the country"@Springboks captain Siya Kolisi speaks at the #WorldRugbyAwards in Tokyo about what he hopes their win will do back in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/oaBf5I1jKK— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019
