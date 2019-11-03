Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Cheslin kolbe
Siya Kolisi
Rassie Erasmus
World Rugby Awards
The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.

A beaming Springbok team have made a memorable entrance at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo as world champions.

The Boks thrashed England in the final on Saturday, racking up a 32-12 victory.

A number of players have been nominated for awards, including Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the Player of the Year category and Rassie Erasmus as Coach of the Year.

Watch as Japanese drummers announce the Boks' entrance:


