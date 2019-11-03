[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

Could this weekend get any better for the Springboks?

After fighting their way to glory in Saturday's 32-12 defeat of England in the World Cup final they've lifted the top honours at the World Rugby Awards, including Team of the Year.

Rassie Erasmus has won the World Rugby Coach of the Year award and Pieter-Steph du Toit is the World Player of the Year. Cheslin Kolbe was also a nominee.

Accepting the Team of the Year award at the high-profile ceremony in Tokyo, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi credited Rassie Erasmus for knowing exactly what he wanted to achieve when he stepped in as head coach.

He honestly made us believe from Day One when he came into the camp. Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

Siya Kolisi accepts the World Rugby Team of the Year award on behalf of the @Springboks #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/IMWKMenRdY — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

On stage for his award, Rassie Erasmus paid tribute to the other great coaches who face challenges in their country, like South Africa does.

The other nominees were Eddie Jones (England), Warren Gatland (Wales), Steve Hansen (New Zealand) and Jamie Joseph (Japan).

The way our management, our assistant coaches and our players stood up this specific year with the challenges, I'm really, really proud to be South African. Rassie Erasmus - World Rugby Coach of the Year

Watch the video below:

Rassie Erasmus accepts World Rugby Coach of the Year at the #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/yHOop6kX2O — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

After guiding his side to victory at Rugby World Cup 2019, the World Rugby Coach of the Year award goes to @Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/OrBmAM1AhG — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit was asked what it was that made him deliver the best rugby of his career in 2019.

His answer - great performances by fellow-team mates and coaching staff helped him raise the bar.

Take a listen:

Pieter-Steph Du Toit accepts his World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award, in association with @Mastercard

#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/SiW4R0qQgz — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

