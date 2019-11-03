'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'
The Santa Shoebox Project is one of the country's most beloved charities, which explains why it's distributed more than 850,000 Christmas gift boxes to children throughout South Africa, and Namibia, since its inception.
CEO Debbie Zelezniak says even in tough economic times it's viable because people know how it works and are able to plan, for instance taking advantage of back-to-school sales already at the beginning of a year.
Another drawcard is that donors create their own personalised box of goodies for a specific child which includes essential items as well as treats - toiletries, toys, stationery and clothing.
The love that goes into these boxes (continuing into our 14th year) never ceases to blow us away.Debbie Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Project
We see hand-embroidered facecloths, we see handmade clothing, we see school supplies that set a child up for a year of education.Debbie Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Project
Their system also allows for gifting collaboration, which makes anything possible she says.
If one person can't get an entire box together they can collaborate and create an absolute abundance for these children who would otherwise truly receive nothing at Christmas because of impoverished situations, child-headed households, remote rural villages that don't have an associated donor base...Debbie Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Project
Visit the website to find out more about contributing a Santa Shoebox this season.
Listen to the conversation here:
More from Local
Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'
Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.Read More
'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach
Rassie Erasmus thanks the fans and praises the team for believing in themselves after SA beat England in the RWC final.Read More
Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.Read More
Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final
From schoolkids and scientists on the S.A. Agulhas to the president and the Arch, SA is united behind the national side.Read More
CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.Read More
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening
Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tim Modise reflects on Xolani Gwala's iconic career as a broadcaster
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'
Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares his fondest moments from working with XG.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation
Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop'
Group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor shares her insights.Read More
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily
Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent
Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting.Read More
Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday
Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
How to build a business you can sell
Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".Read More
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)
Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school
Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community.Read More