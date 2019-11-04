'SA faces a full-on downgrade if nothing is done about our debt profile'
Senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi has urged policymakers to take the Moody's ratings seriously.
On Friday, Moody’s decided to keep the country one notch above sub-investment grade, changing its outlook on the country’s credit rating from stable to negative.
Moody’s states that South Africa’s economic growth has been deteriorating and showing no signs of improvement.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Mkhwanazi says what is important is the stabilisation of the country's debt.
It was quite a strongly worded statement from Moody's, quite uncharacteristic of Moody's so far as South Africa is concerned.Siphamandla Mkwanazi, Senior FNB Economist
Potentially we could be looking at a full-on downgrade within the next 12 to 18 months or so especially if nothing is done regarding our debt profile.Siphamandla Mkwanazi, Senior FNB Economist
Mkwanazi says South Africa's debt levels were a concern in February but the forecasts were that it would stabilise.
This time around debt is not stabilising and it's a scary pictureSiphamandla Mkwanazi, Senior FNB Economist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Business
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More
Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits
The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager
After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.Read More
Moody's to pronounce on SA's credit rating
Scorpio's Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives a breakdown of what it would mean if SA is downgraded to junk status.Read More
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'
Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.Read More
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily
Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly'
Amendments to the Competition Act are now open for public comment. They're aimed at curbing abusive practices against SMMEs.Read More
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem
A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More