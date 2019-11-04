Honouring Xolani Gwala

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Offshore Investments - A finance alternative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan McCaughey - Executive Head for Hewett Wealth
Today at 11:32
UCT's new school of Information Technology is ready for 4IR
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Ulrike Rivett - Director of the School of Information Technology at UCT
Today at 11:45
Taste-test Mondays: The Breyani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 08:22
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights: buying pre-owned vehicles from dealerships
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
No Items to show
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him? 4 November 2019 10:00 AM
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into pl... 4 November 2019 9:38 AM
View all Sport
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far. 31 October 2019 1:42 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into pl... 4 November 2019 9:38 AM
Honouring Xolani Gwala Here are details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala. 4 November 2019 7:47 AM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
View all Local
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours. 3 November 2019 11:12 AM
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram. 1 November 2019 3:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
'SA faces a full-on downgrade if nothing is done about our debt profile' Senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi gives an analysis of the latest Moody's rating for South Africa. 4 November 2019 7:53 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Honouring Xolani Gwala

4 November 2019 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Xolani Gwala
Here are details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes during this difficult time. Please see below for details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Monday (4 Nov) Prayer Service Time: 18:00pm - 20:00pm
Place: St Michael's Anglican Church Address: 73 Mount Street Cnr Bryanston Drive, Bryanston

Wednesday (6 Nov) Memorial Service Time: 10:00 am - 13:00pm Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128

Thursday (7 Nov) Radio 702 Memorial Service Time: 10am - 13pm Place: TBC Please look out for more details regarding the venue on radio 702 social media platforms

Saturday (9 Nov) Funeral Service Time: TBC Place: Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal Details to follow.

A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :

Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children

Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name:100 Grayston Drive

​Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala with President Cyril Ramaphosa after their interview. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : Honouring Xolani Gwala


4 November 2019 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Xolani Gwala

More from Local

191103rugbyjpg

[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign

4 November 2019 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santa-shoebox-projectjpg

'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'

3 November 2019 4:40 PM

Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191102boksjpg

'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach

2 November 2019 2:04 PM

Rassie Erasmus thanks the fans and praises the team for believing in themselves after SA beat England in the RWC final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bokejpg

Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019

2 November 2019 12:57 PM

Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa1jpg

[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game

2 November 2019 10:43 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks

Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final

2 November 2019 9:38 AM

From schoolkids and scientists on the S.A. Agulhas to the president and the Arch, SA is united behind the national side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

central-methodist-church-refugees-cape-town-ewnjpg

CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up

1 November 2019 3:58 PM

At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW

We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh

1 November 2019 3:11 PM

Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028siyajpg

Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening

1 November 2019 3:10 PM

Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

Sport World

'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'

Sport

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

Local Africa

'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Rand, stocks gain on Moody's reprieve

4 November 2019 10:45 AM

Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

4 November 2019 10:18 AM

Prayer service for Xolani Gwala to take place in Bryanston

4 November 2019 9:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA