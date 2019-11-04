Honouring Xolani Gwala

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes during this difficult time. Please see below for details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Monday (4 Nov) Prayer Service Time: 18:00pm - 20:00pm

Place: St Michael's Anglican Church Address: 73 Mount Street Cnr Bryanston Drive, Bryanston

Wednesday (6 Nov) Memorial Service Time: 10:00 am - 13:00pm Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128

Thursday (7 Nov) Radio 702 Memorial Service Time: 10am - 13pm Place: TBC Please look out for more details regarding the venue on radio 702 social media platforms

Saturday (9 Nov) Funeral Service Time: TBC Place: Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal Details to follow.

A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :

Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children

Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name:100 Grayston Drive

​Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala with President Cyril Ramaphosa after their interview. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

