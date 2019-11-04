Honouring Xolani Gwala
Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes during this difficult time. Please see below for details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.
Monday (4 Nov)
Prayer Service
Time: 18:00pm - 20:00pm
Place: St Michael's Anglican Church Address: 73 Mount Street Cnr Bryanston Drive, Bryanston
Wednesday (6 Nov) Memorial Service Time: 10:00 am - 13:00pm Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128
Thursday (7 Nov) Radio 702 Memorial Service Time: 10am - 13pm Place: TBC Please look out for more details regarding the venue on radio 702 social media platforms
Saturday (9 Nov) Funeral Service Time: TBC Place: Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal Details to follow.
A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :
Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children
Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name:100 Grayston Drive
Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown
This article first appeared on 702 : Honouring Xolani Gwala
