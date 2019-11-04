'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'
Daily Maverick senior Sports journalist Craig Ray says the timeframe in which coach Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi turned the Springbok team around to win the Rugby World Cup is phenomenal.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Ray says the Kolisi was the right captain to lead the team to victory.
RELATED: Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
The fact that Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus have managed to turn this team around is nothing but phenomenal.Craig Ray, Senior Sports journalist - Daily Maverick
RELATED: The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign
It's only the beginning for the Springbok team they turned it around so far. We mustn't see this as a destination.Craig Ray, Senior Sports journalist - Daily Maverick
Ray says Kolisi's childhood plays a massive role in helping the team deal with the pressure of the world cup.
When you have a captain who is immune to that level of pressure it filters down to the team.Craig Ray, Senior Sports journalist - Daily Maverick
It came down to who handled the pressure best and who better than the man who fought for survival to handle the pressure in a rugby final.Craig Ray, Senior Sports journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
