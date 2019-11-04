[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign
As the country continues to celebrate the victory by the Springboks in the Rugby world cup, what lessons can the country learn from the team?
Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says having a good reputation goes a long way in building the nations.
Nel say the Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus had a very clear vision and that is how the team managed to succeed in the tournament.
RELATED: Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
Sport is about achieving a certain goal and that is what Rassie pushed from the start. He got the guys in believing that the vision is to win the world cup and everything else had to fall in place.Pierre Nel, Clinical Psychologist with a PHD in Sports
RELATED: 'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'
Nel says the nation needs people with credibility.
To bring change in South Africa we need people with a great reputation to be in leadership positions then things are going to change.Pierre Nel, Clinical Psychologist with a PHD in Sports
We need small victories if a person makes a promise we want to see something happen. People need to speak less and do more.Pierre Nel, Clinical Psychologist with a PHD in Sports
Listen to the full interview below...
