Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
The Springboks' World Cup win on Saturday has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a lot of political capital, says business journalist Helena Wasserman.
Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says Ramaphosa should capitalise on the boost that he has gained by taking decisive action to turn the economy around.
I think Ramaphosa's position now compared to a week ago is much stronger, [with] his close association to the team.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
He was willing to take the risk that Boris Johnson wasn't; to get on the plane, to sit in the box to watch the underdogs.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
He's gotten a political boost.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Wasserman says now is the time for Ramapahosa to make announcements on debt-ridden Eskom, the public wage bill and other pressing matters putting pressure on SA's fiscus.
This comes after ratings agency Moody’s changed its outlook on the country’s credit rating from stable to negative.
We need Ramaphosa to take the difficult, unpopular decisions now.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
He should take the Springbok win and use the political capital to make the economic decisions that will benefit us in the longer term.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
More from Business
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
'SA faces a full-on downgrade if nothing is done about our debt profile'
Senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi gives an analysis of the latest Moody's rating for South Africa.Read More
Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits
The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager
After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.Read More
Moody's to pronounce on SA's credit rating
Scorpio's Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives a breakdown of what it would mean if SA is downgraded to junk status.Read More
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'
Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.Read More
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily
Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly'
Amendments to the Competition Act are now open for public comment. They're aimed at curbing abusive practices against SMMEs.Read More
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem
A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
More from Sport
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City
Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him?Read More
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign
Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.Read More
'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'
Daily Maverick senior Sports journalist Craig Ray says the Rugby World Cup win is only the beginning for the Springbok team.Read More
[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards
The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.Read More
[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards
The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.Read More
'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'
Antoinette Muller reflects on SA's extraordinary performance in the tournament, after they thrashed England in the final.Read More
[VIDEO] The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign
They did it! SA beat England to take the title for the 3rd time. Watch highlights from the final and their preceding games.Read More
'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach
Rassie Erasmus thanks the fans and praises the team for believing in themselves after SA beat England in the RWC final.Read More
Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.Read More