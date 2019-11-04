Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan on 2 November 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Springboks' World Cup win on Saturday has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a lot of political capital, says business journalist Helena Wasserman.

Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says Ramaphosa should capitalise on the boost that he has gained by taking decisive action to turn the economy around.

I think Ramaphosa's position now compared to a week ago is much stronger, [with] his close association to the team. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

He was willing to take the risk that Boris Johnson wasn't; to get on the plane, to sit in the box to watch the underdogs. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

He's gotten a political boost. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Wasserman says now is the time for Ramapahosa to make announcements on debt-ridden Eskom, the public wage bill and other pressing matters putting pressure on SA's fiscus.

This comes after ratings agency Moody’s changed its outlook on the country’s credit rating from stable to negative.

We need Ramaphosa to take the difficult, unpopular decisions now. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

He should take the Springbok win and use the political capital to make the economic decisions that will benefit us in the longer term. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: