Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City
Benni McCarthy has been sacked as head coach of Cape Town City Football Club.
The club released a statement on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning announcing that McCarthy's contract had been terminated with immediate effect.
📝 | CLUB STATEMENT— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 3, 2019
Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy, with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games.
[1/4] pic.twitter.com/CeQ4PR7ReU
McCarthy has responded saying that he disappointed to end his time at the club.
In a tweet, he thanked the players, the fans and the community of Cape Town for their support during his term.
I’m disappointed to end my time at the Club but I would like to nevertheless thank the Club,& particularly the players,the fans and the community of Cape Town for their support and commitment over the last two years.I’m proud of my time at the Club and wish them all the best 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/S4K7poOzv0— Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) November 4, 2019
The former Bafana Bafana star was appointed head coach in 2017.
Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take charge of Cape Town City until a new coach is appointed.
Meanwhile, Mzansi Twitter has shared their opinions and thoughts on McCarthy's midnight axing.
Some have speculated that maybe McCarthy could takeover from Orlando Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena after losing the Soweto derby on Saturday.
I had a dream Benni was coaching Pirates🤔🤔🙈🙈— #BUSISIWE👑 (@cici_worldwide) November 4, 2019
The Sacking Of Benni By Cape Town City At Midnight Reminds Me Of A Certain infamous late-night Cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/9UuLt7vF0B— SIHLE (@n_hlase) November 4, 2019
Twitter analysts I put it to you that the timing of Benni's sacking is odd:— Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) November 4, 2019
1. CTC lose to Maritzburg 10 days ago - why not make the call then?
2 Instead they sack him 72 hours before the PLK match
3 Its international break next week, why not wait?
Thoughts please.... #Benni
Someone please tell Manqoba Mngqithi these a vacancy at (Cape Town City) he must stop being a yes man n run his race pic.twitter.com/hJmNEsMntm— 🇿🇦 Mgobhozi wale Pirates‼️🇿🇦 (@mamelodi_1937) November 4, 2019
Rhulani Mokwena will get sacked after losing his next game and Benni MacCarthy will replace him as the new Orlando Pirates coach#Benni pic.twitter.com/YCAjYMqkwF— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) November 3, 2019
Please don't compare Benni with Rhulani. Benni was coaching for Cape Town City for 3 seasons and this is Rhulani's first season. Let's give him a chance. Surely next season will be Pirates season.#RhulaniMustStay— Future President😎🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BandileZikhali) November 4, 2019
Benni can be a Coach for Baroka Fc or AmaZulu. pic.twitter.com/9FJaW1lNdR
Dear @orlandopirates Benni for the MAIN-CHICK..... RHULANI for the SIDE-CHICK PLEASE... WE will like it for pirates🤞🏻— 💀TSIKA💀 (@Tsikadj) November 3, 2019
Cape Town City pulled a Jacob Zuma on Benni McCarthy... The Midnight Reshuffle.— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 4, 2019
Do you think Orlando Pirates will hire former Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy if they fire Rhulani Mokwena? 🤔 #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/6gEMWng4kJ— DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 4, 2019
We all know Benni is going to Pirates then Rhulani to Cape Town city... #CoachReshuffle pic.twitter.com/nQ1KYR8pgu— #BestSellingAuthor (@MeshackBevhula) November 4, 2019
Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City record:— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 3, 2019
91 games
39 wins
21 draws
31 defeats
118 scored ⚽️
102 conceded 🥅
1 x #MTN8 title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/da2FR0ksWE
