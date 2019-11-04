China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US

China has officially launched the world's largest commercial 5G network.

The country-wide roll-out has started in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The goal to bring 5G to more than 50 cities by the end of 2019.

Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the move is a big advantage for the superpower as it races against the United States to lead the future of technology.

McLeod, founder and editor of TechCentral, explains that 5G offers ultra-fast internet that could revolutionise the use of applications in the future.

RELATED: Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane

He says 5G is vital for the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The whole world is going 5G but obviously China is leading the space. Duncan McLeod, TechCentral Editor

One of their tech champions Huawei has been pivotal to the whole trade war and technology race between America and China. Duncan McLeod, TechCentral Editor

He discusses the challenges to the implementation of 5G in South Africa with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: