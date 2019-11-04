Asteroids passing extremely close to Earth more common than you think - expert

America's space agency NASA failed to detect one of the closest-ever asteroids to flyby the Earth last week Thursday.

The asteroid flew closer to Earth than telecommunication satellites, according to officials.

Another incoming astroid is expected this afternoon.

Astronomy expert Carl Lindemann says there have been at least 63 near-Earth astroids this year alone.

He says NASA asteroid warning system does not always provide early detection.

There have been 63 such meteors coming closer than the moon since the start of the year. Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

There's a lot of junk that floats out in space. Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The reality is, the real wake-up call was in 2013 when a meteor broke apart about 25 kilometres over Russia. It released a blast that was 30 to 40 times of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

