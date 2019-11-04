Many South Africans don’t seem to realise that dealing in dagga remains illegal, despite it being legal to grow, possess and consume it in private.

There is a proliferation in South Africa of dispensaries, websites and Facebook pages that openly sell dagga and related products, apparently without realising that it's illegal.

Clement Mayantela interviewed SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Photo by Designecologist from Pexels

It [dealing in dagga] is a serious offence… People are misinterpreting the judgement [legalising the cultivation, possession and use of dagga in private] … Vish Naidoo, spokesperson - SAPS

Not sure what's allowed and what's not? Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Growing and smoking dagga in private is legal - dealing remains a crime for now