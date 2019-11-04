Growing and smoking dagga in private is legal - dealing remains a crime for now

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup Fan's Review
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:42
Who knew buying a mattress is such a mission?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
Khayelitsha man represents at International Lung Conference
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:52
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
South Africa's next top rugby coach
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Freelance sports writer
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Stop trying to make 4IR happen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Geldenhuys - Futurist, Academic and Innovation expert
Tomorrow at 07:07
Latest:Uyninene Mrwetyana Murder Accused Appears in Court today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembelani Meletian
Tomorrow at 07:38
Yo-Yo Ma Announcement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
CT Refugees Meet UNHCR and Gift of the Givers to Find a Solution
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badr Kazii - Director:Gift of the Givers
Tomorrow at 08:22
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Tomorrow at 09:40
Robertson and Caine thriving despite tough global economic climate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Giliam - Managing Director at Robertson and Caine
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights: buying pre-owned vehicles from dealerships
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Bone Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss SA
Brent Murphy - MPS Pharmacist and Head of R&D at Ascendis Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him? 4 November 2019 10:00 AM
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into pl... 4 November 2019 9:38 AM
View all Sport
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deploym... 4 November 2019 6:04 PM
SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA. 4 November 2019 5:07 PM
War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole gives an update on the progress report. 4 November 2019 2:01 PM
View all Local
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours. 3 November 2019 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October. 4 November 2019 3:51 PM
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Growing and smoking dagga in private is legal - dealing remains a crime for now

4 November 2019 12:39 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
Dagga
cannabis
Clement Mayantela
Vish Naidoo
Many South Africans don’t realise that dealing in dagga remains illegal, says SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Many South Africans don’t seem to realise that dealing in dagga remains illegal, despite it being legal to grow, possess and consume it in private.

There is a proliferation in South Africa of dispensaries, websites and Facebook pages that openly sell dagga and related products, apparently without realising that it's illegal.

Clement Mayantela interviewed SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Photo by Designecologist from Pexels

It [dealing in dagga] is a serious offence… People are misinterpreting the judgement [legalising the cultivation, possession and use of dagga in private] …

Vish Naidoo, spokesperson - SAPS

Not sure what's allowed and what's not? Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Growing and smoking dagga in private is legal - dealing remains a crime for now


4 November 2019 12:39 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
Dagga
cannabis
Clement Mayantela
Vish Naidoo

More from Local

180529-albert-fritz-edjpg

WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment

4 November 2019 6:04 PM

Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lucky-netshidzati-smart-glove-deaf-hearing-sign-language-invention-polokwane-review-imagejpg

SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech

4 November 2019 5:07 PM

Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001-fikile-mbalula-edjpg

War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa

4 November 2019 2:01 PM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole gives an update on the progress report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosa

'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'

4 November 2019 1:20 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180404-vicki-mombergedjpg

Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg

4 November 2019 1:00 PM

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is nowhere to be found. She failed to hand herself over to police after a failed court appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103rugbyjpg

[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign

4 November 2019 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW Omny thumb

Honouring Xolani Gwala

4 November 2019 7:47 AM

Here are details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santa-shoebox-projectjpg

'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'

3 November 2019 4:40 PM

Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191102boksjpg

'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach

2 November 2019 2:04 PM

Rassie Erasmus thanks the fans and praises the team for believing in themselves after SA beat England in the RWC final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg

Local

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Asteroids passing extremely close to Earth more common than you think - expert

How the incredible animations from the Rugby World Cup were captured.

Business

EWN Highlights

Project to extend Koeberg Power plant under way, says Eskom

4 November 2019 7:26 PM

Don't do it! Selling cannabis on social media is illegal, warns SAPS

4 November 2019 6:41 PM

Lesufi says 85% of pupils placed for 2020 academic year

4 November 2019 6:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA