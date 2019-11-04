'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
The government is preparing for its second all-important South African Investor Conference which will run from Tuesday until Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The conference will be held under the theme, 'Accelerating growth by building partnerships'.
RELATED: 'Investment Summit is an opportunity for SA to showcase itself to the world'
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to economist Ndumiso Hadebe to weigh in on the upcoming conference.
Hadebe says it will be a difficult task for President Cyril Ramaphosa to convince investors to invest in brand South Africa.
These investments that South Africa is trying to get are not only in the financial markets but also in the fixed markets. The challenges that Ramaphosa faces, are challenges that are within the control of the government particularly Eskom being the biggest issue.Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
He says Eskom is the biggest risk to the country's sovereign fiscal standing.
We saw the physical impact that the lack of power had in the first quarter GP numbers of this year when we contracted 3,1%. When electricity was stable, we saw equitable improvement in the second-quarter numbers.Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
He says investors will focus on how Ramaphosa deals with the issue of Eskom.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
