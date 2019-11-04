Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is on the run after her court bid to dodge jail time failed.
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers back in 2016.
A video of the incident went viral on social media at the time.
It's understood that an arrest warrant was issued in August after she failed to appeal her conviction and two-year jail term.
RELATED: Vicki Momberg loses bid to appeal conviction for using racial slurs
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says officers have looked for Momberg at the two addresses she listed, one in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp.
Momberg, a former real estate agent, has not been located at either of the addresses.
Peters says police will enhance their efforts in a bid to track the woman down.
As soon as we know where she is, we will arrest her.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng police spokesperson
For now, police are still trying to locate her.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng police spokesperson
We have visited the addresses that Ms Momberg gave on more than one occasion and we haven't found her at either one of the addresses.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng police spokesperson
The warrant of arrest was issued by the courts when Ms Momberg failed to present herself.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng police spokesperson
Listen to the latest with Clement Manyathela:
