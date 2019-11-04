Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers are appealing the High Court judgment that dismissed his bid to permanently stop his corruption prosecution.

Zuma is, therefore, appealing the Pietermaritzburg ruling.

Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma's constant argument is that his rights to a fair trial have been destroyed by the National Prosecuting Authority and that it is simply untenable for him to go on trial.

He is essentially saying that the High Court in Pietermaritzburg seemed to bend over backward to ignore what his lawyers have described as the full-scale abuses of the National Prosecuting Authority. Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Tiso Blackstar

She says to fund a defence in a criminal trial going forward will be difficult, then funding appeals.

His prospects of success, according to reports, are not that great. Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Tiso Blackstar

He will need an estimated R20million for his defence, she says.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA'