War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa

Transport Minster Fikile Mbalula delivered the progress of the newly established war room.

The war room which was established in August is aimed at addressing safety and security concerns and the quality of operations.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole says since the inception of the war room, on-time performance has increased by 11% to 63%.

The commuters have a right to express their frustrations, we are not the ones to even deny and that is why we have this war room. Dr Sipho Sithole, Group Chief Strategy Officer - Prasa

It is not going to be an overnight solution where the entire network that we are running is going to be 100% correct. Dr Sipho Sithole, Group chief strategy officer - Prasa

The commuters want reliability, availability and safe and secure service and that is how they judge and gauge us. Dr Sipho Sithole, Group chief strategy officer - Prasa

