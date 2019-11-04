International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko

The multi-talented celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has recently launched her new cookbook Celebrate with Lorna Maseko.

When she's not cooking up a storm, she's an entrepreneur, TV host and brand ambassador. She's also a former pro ballerina.

It seems Maseko has a lot on her plate. She's confirmed that a new international cooking show could be coming to small screens soon.

On top of that, Maseko says she's preparing for a book tour in the United States next year.

The self-taught cook says she's passionate about taking South African cuisine to the world.

It's about changing the narrative and taking South African cuisine overseas. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

South African food hasn't had quite the platform it deserves... It's about putting our name out there. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

Maseko describes her cookbook as a "love letter from me to you through food."

Her book puts a local twist and South African flavour to many international dishes.

When asked about her decision to ditch culinary school, Maseko says she prefers to learn through practice.

I'm not one for school... I wanted to learn, be in the moment and fail. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

I thought to myself that I would rather teach myself and learn the hard way. Between trial and error. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

She's a lover of Asian flavours and says anything with soy sauce, ginger, ponzu and a bit of chilli is her type of dish.

I'm always inclined to anything that has a bit of Asian flavour... Anything that has a bit of fermentation, a bit of pickle or sweet and sour flavour generally gets me going. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

Despite hardships growing up, Maseko says her parents made sure that she had a good childhood and never went hungry.

I remember eating corned beef at home... I can't believe my mom made it taste so amazing. I didn't realise the level of poverty we grew up in. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

We had beautiful moments growing up and my parents worked hard to ensure that we had a really good childhood. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

I don't remember ever feeling like we were really poor. Lorna Maseko, Celeb chef and media personality

Maseko reflects on her upbringing, her diet during her ballet days, her stint at chef school, her travels around the globe and how they've influenced her culinary pallet.

