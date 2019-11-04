Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup Fan's Review
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:42
Who knew buying a mattress is such a mission?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
Khayelitsha man represents at International Lung Conference
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:52
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
South Africa's next top rugby coach
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Freelance sports writer
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Stop trying to make 4IR happen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Geldenhuys - Futurist, Academic and Innovation expert
Tomorrow at 07:07
Latest:Uyninene Mrwetyana Murder Accused Appears in Court today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembelani Meletian
Tomorrow at 07:38
Yo-Yo Ma Announcement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
CT Refugees Meet UNHCR and Gift of the Givers to Find a Solution
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badr Kazii - Director:Gift of the Givers
Tomorrow at 08:22
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Tomorrow at 09:40
Robertson and Caine thriving despite tough global economic climate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Giliam - Managing Director at Robertson and Caine
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights: buying pre-owned vehicles from dealerships
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Bone Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss SA
Brent Murphy - MPS Pharmacist and Head of R&D at Ascendis Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him? 4 November 2019 10:00 AM
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into pl... 4 November 2019 9:38 AM
View all Sport
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deploym... 4 November 2019 6:04 PM
SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA. 4 November 2019 5:07 PM
War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole gives an update on the progress report. 4 November 2019 2:01 PM
View all Local
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours. 3 November 2019 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October. 4 November 2019 3:51 PM
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby

4 November 2019 4:32 PM
by
Tags:
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Newlands Rugby Stadium
WP Rugby Union
WP Rugby
Super Rugby 2021
Paul Zacks
Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province rugby in 2021. CEO Paul Zacks explains the motivation behind the move.

Western Province Rugby has confirmed that the union will make Cape Town Stadium their new home in 2021.

This follows a deal between the City of Cape Town's council, the stadium and the rugby union.

WP Rugby will move from Newlands Stadium to be the anchor tenant at Cape Town stadium from February 1, 2021.

RELATED: Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks says the move will deliver a better game-day experience for sports fans.

He says the union also wants to host the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2021 at a world-class stadium and kick off the 2021 Super Rugby season there.

RELATED: Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium'

We are targeting the beginning of Super Rugby to be at Cape Town Stadium in terms of our teams playing.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

It's been a pretty long road.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

We are in the business of entertainment.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

We talk about 'sportainment'. The reality is that the consumer experience, the game-day experience that we could deliver at Cape Town Stadium.. is part of our future sustainability.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

Our field is very old [at Newlands Rugby Stadium], it's nine years past its life...There's a lot of things that need replacements and upgrading.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

Zacks also confirmed a development deal between Western Province Rugby Football Union and Investec but said the that many details still have to be ironed out.

Newlands will eventually be developed... [The details] haven't been determined at this time.

Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO

Listen to the discussion with Mike Wills:


4 November 2019 4:32 PM
by
Tags:
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Newlands Rugby Stadium
WP Rugby Union
WP Rugby
Super Rugby 2021
Paul Zacks

More from Entertainment

lorna-maseko-food-chef-twitter-imagejpg

International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko

4 November 2019 3:04 PM

Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131212LoyisoBala1 .jpg

Musician Loyiso Bala credits his staying power to being authentic

30 October 2019 1:18 PM

SA artist Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey in the music industry and his move towards the gospel genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

30 October 2019 1:06 PM

If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël le Roux

[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'

25 October 2019 10:57 AM

The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mark-banks-showjpg

Prepare to laugh your lungs out at new Mark Banks stand-up show

23 October 2019 4:32 PM

Comedian Mark Banks is out of hibernation and back on stage to bring some laughter to the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fullerjpg

[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write

23 October 2019 3:00 PM

British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-notesjpg

Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history

22 October 2019 5:16 PM

The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trackers-screenshotjpg

Deon Meyer unpacks his crime drama 'Trackers' that hits TV screens this Sunday

21 October 2019 2:47 PM

Crime writer Deon Meyer describes how his book was transformed into a six-part television series which will air on M-Net.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170205john-kani1jpg

Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani

18 October 2019 6:53 PM

Switzerland

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bsnvjpg

Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday

17 October 2019 10:20 AM

'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' producer Roelof Storm explains why it took twelve seasons to feature a farmer looking for a same-sex soulmate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg

Local

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Asteroids passing extremely close to Earth more common than you think - expert

How the incredible animations from the Rugby World Cup were captured.

Business

EWN Highlights

Project to extend Koeberg Power plant under way, says Eskom

4 November 2019 7:26 PM

Don't do it! Selling cannabis on social media is illegal, warns SAPS

4 November 2019 6:41 PM

Lesufi says 85% of pupils placed for 2020 academic year

4 November 2019 6:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA