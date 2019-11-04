Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby
Western Province Rugby has confirmed that the union will make Cape Town Stadium their new home in 2021.
This follows a deal between the City of Cape Town's council, the stadium and the rugby union.
WP Rugby will move from Newlands Stadium to be the anchor tenant at Cape Town stadium from February 1, 2021.
RELATED: Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports
Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks says the move will deliver a better game-day experience for sports fans.
He says the union also wants to host the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2021 at a world-class stadium and kick off the 2021 Super Rugby season there.
RELATED: Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium'
We are targeting the beginning of Super Rugby to be at Cape Town Stadium in terms of our teams playing.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
It's been a pretty long road.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
We are in the business of entertainment.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
We talk about 'sportainment'. The reality is that the consumer experience, the game-day experience that we could deliver at Cape Town Stadium.. is part of our future sustainability.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
Our field is very old [at Newlands Rugby Stadium], it's nine years past its life...There's a lot of things that need replacements and upgrading.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
Zacks also confirmed a development deal between Western Province Rugby Football Union and Investec but said the that many details still have to be ironed out.
Newlands will eventually be developed... [The details] haven't been determined at this time.Paul Zacks, Western Province Rugby Group CEO
Listen to the discussion with Mike Wills:
