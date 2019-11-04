SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech

Lucky Netshidzati is the brains behind a smart glove sensor that turns South African sign language into voice and text.

Netshidzati was born to deaf parents, which inspired him to find a way to help hearing-impaired people across the country.

(G)love to hearing impaired people

Lucky Netshidzati grew up in a family where both parents are hearing impaired. This inspired the 26-year-old to invent a glove which will help in the communication of people who are hearing impaired. https://t.co/dMiahpyKay #Limpopo pic.twitter.com/cgiQ2fSMwR — PolokwaneReview (@PolokwaneReview) July 21, 2019

The entrepreneur was born and bred in a rural village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo and said communicating with his parents was a big challenge growing up.

The 26-year-old graduate says the struggles during his upbringing motivated him to create the wearable sensor glove solution to improve communication between deaf people and hearing people.

Both my parents are deaf, I had to be raised by my granny because I couldn't communicate with my parents. Lucky Netshidzati, CEO and co-founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

I couldn't understand what was happening when I was young... I had a lot of questions. Lucky Netshidzati, CEO and co-founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

Netshidzati explains that he developed the concept and briefed a technical team to bring his invention to life.

While there may be similar inventions in other parts of the world, such as Kenya, Netshidzati says his model is more advanced and tailored specifically to South African sign language.

It's a glove that works with a mobile application. Lucky Netshidzati, CEO and co-founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

A deaf person wears the gloves. When they sign in South African sign language, it translates sign language into voice. Lucky Netshidzati, CEO and co-founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

It creates a real-time communication between deaf people and hearing people. Lucky Netshidzati, CEO and co-founder of Rudzambilu Holdings

Listen to the inspiring story for more:

Image credit: Polokwane Review on Twitter.