Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
South Africa's next top rugby coach
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Freelance sports writer
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Stop trying to make 4IR happen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Geldenhuys - Futurist, Academic and Innovation expert
Today at 07:07
Latest:Uyninene Mrwetyana Murder Accused Appears in Court today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembelani Meletian
Today at 07:38
Yo-Yo Ma Announcement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
CT Refugees Meet UNHCR and Gift of the Givers to Find a Solution
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badr Kazii - Director:Gift of the Givers
Today at 08:22
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Today at 09:40
Robertson and Caine thriving despite tough global economic climate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Giliam - Managing Director at Robertson and Caine
Today at 10:33
Consumer rights: buying pre-owned vehicles from dealerships
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Bone Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss SA
Brent Murphy - MPS Pharmacist and Head of R&D at Ascendis Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him? 4 November 2019 10:00 AM
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into pl... 4 November 2019 9:38 AM
View all Sport
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deploym... 4 November 2019 6:04 PM
Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office Kgosientso Ramokgopa resigned to allow Gauteng Premier David Makhura to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender pa... 4 November 2019 5:10 PM
SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA. 4 November 2019 5:07 PM
View all Local
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours. 3 November 2019 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October. 4 November 2019 3:51 PM
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office

4 November 2019 5:10 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Jeff Radebe
David Makhura
Derek Hanekom
Kgosientso Ramokgopa
Kgosientso Ramokgopa resigned to allow Gauteng Premier David Makhura to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender parity policy and appoint a woman.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Economic MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa has been appointed to head the president’s investment infrastructure office on Monday.

The president has also appointed former ministers Jeff Radebe and Derek Hanekom, as well as Elizabeth Thabethe as special investment envoys.

The Presidency on Monday said the office would oversee coordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development.

Ramokgopa resigned to allow Gauteng Premier David Makhura to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender parity policy and appoint a woman.

He was replaced by Morakane Mosupyoe, the former chairperson of the Social Development portfolio committee at the Gauteng legislature.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is facing an uphill battle to beat last year’s investment amount achieved at his inaugural investment conference.

This year’s investment conference is set to get under way in Sandton on Tuesday night.

The president’s first investment conference was able attract R300 billion last year.

The attendance by Alibaba boss Jack Ma also set the bar high. But can South Africa maintain that standard or beat it this year?

Development economist Ndumiso Hadebe said investments that are required to turn the economy around, such as manufacturing, also required stability from essential service providers such as Eskom and this has not yet been achieved.

Hadebe said it won’t be easy.

“It will be a difficult task for the president to convince investors because these investments are not only in financial markets, but they are fixed investments, like manufacturing, where you need to buy machinery and employ more people who would need to demonstrate commitment in the long term.”

But Hadebe said not all was lost.

“The challenges he faces are within the control of government, particularly with respect to our biggest risk, sovereign fiscal standing in Eskom. We saw the impact that the lack of power had in the first quarter GDP numbers of this year when we contracted 3.1% but, of course, when electrical power was much more stable, we saw an equitable improvement in the second quarter of this year.”

Hadebe said how President Ramaphosa would deal with reforms, including the unbundling and financing of Eskom, would be key in convincing more investors to come to South Africa.


This article first appeared on EWN : Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office


4 November 2019 5:10 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Jeff Radebe
David Makhura
Derek Hanekom
Kgosientso Ramokgopa

More from Local

180529-albert-fritz-edjpg

WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment

4 November 2019 6:04 PM

Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lucky-netshidzati-smart-glove-deaf-hearing-sign-language-invention-polokwane-review-imagejpg

SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech

4 November 2019 5:07 PM

Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001-fikile-mbalula-edjpg

War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa

4 November 2019 2:01 PM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole gives an update on the progress report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosa

'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'

4 November 2019 1:20 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investor Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180404-vicki-mombergedjpg

Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg

4 November 2019 1:00 PM

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is nowhere to be found. She failed to hand herself over to police after a failed court appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smokingjpeg

Growing and smoking dagga in private is legal - dealing remains a crime for now

4 November 2019 12:39 PM

Many South Africans don’t realise that dealing in dagga remains illegal, says SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103rugbyjpg

[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign

4 November 2019 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW Omny thumb

Honouring Xolani Gwala

4 November 2019 7:47 AM

Here are details for the week ahead outlining the prayer, memorial and funeral services to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santa-shoebox-projectjpg

'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'

3 November 2019 4:40 PM

Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police to amp up hunt for 'fugitive' Vicki Momberg

Local

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Asteroids passing extremely close to Earth more common than you think - expert

How the incredible animations from the Rugby World Cup were captured.

Business

EWN Highlights

WC govt invests over R160 in disability programmes

4 November 2019 8:56 PM

Project to extend Koeberg power plant under way, says Eskom

4 November 2019 7:26 PM

Don't do it! Selling cannabis on social media is illegal, warns SAPS

4 November 2019 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA