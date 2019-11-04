WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment

Western Cape Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he has been in the dark about the new process to appoint a new police commissioner in the province.

The Western Cape has been without a permanent commissioner for the past three months.

The position became vacant at the end of July following the transfer of Khombinkosi Jula to another province.

The post which was advertised back in August was recently re-advertised after Police Minister Bheki Cele asked for a review of the process.

Fritz says Cele's political interference came as a shock to him as it is not in line with the Constitution.

He says the police minister is not meant to meddle in the appointment of a provincial police commissioner unless there is a dispute between regional and national authorities, which there wasn't.

The Constitution is very clear, it states that a panel will consist of the national commissioner, the general that he brings along and an executive authority in the province. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for community safety

Fritz says he and the Western Cape premier will write to national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to get an update on the new appointment process.

In the meantime, he says crime-fighting efforts in the province are at a standstill without police leadership.

We will now write to the national commissioner again to ask exactly where we are at. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for community safety

This province is literally without leadership. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for community safety

Fritz adds that he has not been updated regarding the extended deployment of the army on the Cape Flats.

We have no idea or information as to where the SANDF [South African National Defence Force] are deployed and their impact. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for community safety

Listen to the detailed discussion with Mike Wills: