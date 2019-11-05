The next Springbok rugby coach? Here;s who may be in the running
Rassie Erasmus last week confirmed that Saturday’s World Cup final against England in Yokohama was his last as Springbok head coach.
He has served in the dual role of Bok coach and SA Rugby director of rugby since the beginning of 2018.
There has been speculation over whether or not he would continue beyond the World Cup and potentially coach the team during the British & Irish Lions tour in 2021 - but the Boks are officially without a coach.
Jacques Nienaber, Mzwandile Stick, Matt Proudfoot and former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids are names being bandied about.
Senior contributor at SA Rugby magazine John Goliath provides an overview of the names being touted for the position.
Take a listen:
