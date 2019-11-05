Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
CT Refugees Meet UNHCR and Gift of the Givers to Find a Solution
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badr Kazii - Director:Gift of the Givers
Today at 08:22
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Today at 09:40
Robertson and Caine thriving despite tough global economic climate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Giliam - Managing Director at Robertson and Caine
Today at 09:50
Wesgro leveraging our weaker currency to boost local business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Denan Kuni - Head of International Trade at Wesgro
Today at 10:08
News developments from Latin America
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 10:33
Consumer rights: buying pre-owned vehicles from dealerships
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Bone Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss SA
Brent Murphy - MPS Pharmacist and Head of R&D at Ascendis Health
Today at 11:32
Travel: Explore the Cape in a motorbike sidecar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Clarke - Owner at Cape Sidecar Adventures
Today at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
The next Springbok rugby coach? Here;s who may be in the running

5 November 2019 7:48 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Springbok coach
Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position.

Rassie Erasmus last week confirmed that Saturday’s World Cup final against England in Yokohama was his last as Springbok head coach.

He has served in the dual role of Bok coach and SA Rugby director of rugby since the beginning of 2018.

There has been speculation over whether or not he would continue beyond the World Cup and potentially coach the team during the British & Irish Lions tour in 2021 - but the Boks are officially without a coach.

Jacques Nienaber, Mzwandile Stick, Matt Proudfoot and former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids are names being bandied about.

Senior contributor at SA Rugby magazine John Goliath provides an overview of the names being touted for the position.

Take a listen:


ramaphosa1jpg

Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo

4 November 2019 10:47 AM

Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.

170613benijpg

Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City

4 November 2019 10:00 AM

Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him?

191103rugbyjpg

[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign

4 November 2019 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.

191104-cyril-boks-rwc-edjpg

'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'

4 November 2019 9:03 AM

Daily Maverick senior Sports journalist Craig Ray says the Rugby World Cup win is only the beginning for the Springbok team.

world-cup-rugby-awards-teamjpg

[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 4:12 PM

The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.

kolisi-world-cup-rugby-awardsjpg

[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 1:48 PM

The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.

191103springbokkejpg

'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'

3 November 2019 9:43 AM

Antoinette Muller reflects on SA's extraordinary performance in the tournament, after they thrashed England in the final.

191028siyajpg

[VIDEO] The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign

2 November 2019 3:34 PM

They did it! SA beat England to take the title for the 3rd time. Watch highlights from the final and their preceding games.

191102boksjpg

'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach

2 November 2019 2:04 PM

Rassie Erasmus thanks the fans and praises the team for believing in themselves after SA beat England in the RWC final.

bokejpg

Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019

2 November 2019 12:57 PM

Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.

