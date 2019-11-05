'Some of the top looters of VBS could be prosecuted soon'
The National Prosecuting Authority has been given an additional R1.3 billion to fulfil its mandate.
During the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said the cash injection will boost the NPA's prosecuting capacity as the government steps up its fight against corruption.
Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk says the country will be able to measure if the funds are used properly by the number of successful investigations that are taken to court.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Van Wyk adds that before these successful prosecutions, the institutions need to be rebuilt.
RELATED: 'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament'
The problem at the moment is that they are struggling with a backlog but they are also looking at Transnet and some of the things that have gone wrong there and the VBS case.Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist with DailyMaverick's investigative team, Scorpio
Some of the top looters of VBS will be prosecuted soon, we are looking at some of the bank managers who broke the bank.Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist with DailyMaverick's investigative team, Scorpio
Van Wyk says the public needs to hold officials to account and request reports on new initiatives that have been initiated.
Listen to the full interview below...
