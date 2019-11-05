Cape Town refugee demands unrealistic - Gift of the Givers

A meeting comprising various involved parties, was held on Monday to find a way forward for the foreign nationals who took refuge at the Central Methodist Church after clashes with law enforcement at the Waldorf Centre in Cape Town last week.

But Gift of the Givers director, Badr Kazii says law enforcement and the government did not show up.

The foreign nationals clashed with police following a three-week sit-in at the UN Refugee Agency offices seeking to the transported out of South Africa following xenophobic attacks.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Kazii says there is no way civil society can come to a meaningful agreement without government.

The perception is that we have refugees who are in a completely helpless situation which also forms part of reality. Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers

But what we need to understand is within that component of protesting refugees, there are many who are simply just innocent and waiting for their papers and waiting to be expatriated to another country. Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers

Kazii says they demands of the refugees are unrealistic.

The initial demands of the protestors I think are unrealistic and that is to be repatriated to a said country and that will never happen. Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers

A lot of their demand is something South Africa simply can't do. People have been acting on misinformation. Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers

Kazii says the organisers from of the sit-in were prepared for the encounter with the police last week.

There is a methodology behind what they are doing. What the public sort of saw was this cruel police storming in on innocent people, this is only part of the story. Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers

