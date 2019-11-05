Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden on Saturday, 8 February at 7pm.

Ma will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello without interval.

His visit to Cape Town is part of his global six continents Bach Project, presented locally by Showtime Management.

The Bach Project is a 2-year global tour across 36 locations around the world, taking the music of Bach to iconic locations and encourages the bigger conversation about culture, society and the themes that connect us all.

A humanitarian effort involving culture is designed in partnership with local communities.

CapeTalk is partnering with Showtime management to bring this concert to Cape Town.

Tickets on sale at Webtickets.co.za TODAY from 8am.

Show duration: 2 hours, 15 minutes. No interval

Ticket price, R900.00 per ticket