Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day
Nothing shouts ‘SUCCESS!!!’ quite like swigging beer from the Webb Ellis Cup in your tiny South African flag speedo with Prince William looking on in bemusement.
World Cup-winning Springboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk broke the internet when proudly strutted his patriotic stuff in the presence of vanquished royalty.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kurt Schmelzer, owner of Bean Bag The Brand (maker of the most famous onderbroekie on the planet.)
Demand has been insane! We sold out on the day [of the World Cup final]. As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand
There are going to be people should not be wearing that speedo who’ll be wearing that speedo. Not everyone is built like Faf!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
We call it the ‘bean bag’… it ended up in the ‘hands’ of the Bokke via a good friend, Siya Kolisi… We were at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth…Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand
Three months before the World Cup, Siya phoned me and congratulated me on how well it’s doing, and if I could send a couple over… We sent about 30 or 50 pairs, for the whole squad. Faf grabbed the South African flag one immediately.Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day
More from Business
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times
Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market.Read More
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry
Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More
'SA faces a full-on downgrade if nothing is done about our debt profile'
Senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi gives an analysis of the latest Moody's rating for South Africa.Read More
Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits
The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Sport
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running
Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City
Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him?Read More
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign
Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.Read More
'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'
Daily Maverick senior Sports journalist Craig Ray says the Rugby World Cup win is only the beginning for the Springbok team.Read More
[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards
The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.Read More
[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards
The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.Read More
'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'
Antoinette Muller reflects on SA's extraordinary performance in the tournament, after they thrashed England in the final.Read More
[VIDEO] The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign
They did it! SA beat England to take the title for the 3rd time. Watch highlights from the final and their preceding games.Read More