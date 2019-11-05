Nothing shouts ‘SUCCESS!!!’ quite like swigging beer from the Webb Ellis Cup in your tiny South African flag speedo with Prince William looking on in bemusement.

World Cup-winning Springboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk broke the internet when proudly strutted his patriotic stuff in the presence of vanquished royalty.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kurt Schmelzer, owner of Bean Bag The Brand (maker of the most famous onderbroekie on the planet.)

Demand has been insane! We sold out on the day [of the World Cup final]. As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy! Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

There are going to be people should not be wearing that speedo who’ll be wearing that speedo. Not everyone is built like Faf! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We call it the ‘bean bag’… it ended up in the ‘hands’ of the Bokke via a good friend, Siya Kolisi… We were at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth… Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

Three months before the World Cup, Siya phoned me and congratulated me on how well it’s doing, and if I could send a couple over… We sent about 30 or 50 pairs, for the whole squad. Faf grabbed the South African flag one immediately. Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day