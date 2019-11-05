Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch: Musical show, Forever Plaid opens at the Theatre on the Bay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Family Matters: Open Circle provides care for adults with intellectual disabilities
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Cruising!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalia Rosa - MD at Big Ambitions Travel Content and Marketing Strategists
Tomorrow at 07:22
Hundreds of unidentified bodies in WC freezers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Spatial Planning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniels David - Chairperson at Municipal Planning Tribunal
Rob Mcgaffin - Land Economist at University of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 09:40
South Africa Investment Conference 2019 in full swing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Arifa Parker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arifa Parker - CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum
Tomorrow at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day “As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer. 5 November 2019 8:41 AM
The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position. 5 November 2019 7:48 AM
View all Sport
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family on pro bono basis, Gerrie Nel to investigate Lobby group CEO Kallie Kriel says they are calling on anyone with information to come forward. 5 November 2019 12:55 PM
[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach A caller told John Maytham he would run along the beach naked if England lost the World Cup Rugby...and he did. 5 November 2019 12:08 PM
Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted A court order to conceal the identity of murder accused Luyanda Botha has now been lifted in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. 5 November 2019 11:53 AM
View all Local
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market. 5 November 2019 10:54 AM
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show. 5 November 2019 10:47 AM
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day “As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer. 5 November 2019 8:41 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Sport

Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

5 November 2019 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Faf de Klerk
Bruce Whitfield
Siya Kolisi
bean bag the brand
Kurt Schmelzer
“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.

Nothing shouts ‘SUCCESS!!!’ quite like swigging beer from the Webb Ellis Cup in your tiny South African flag speedo with Prince William looking on in bemusement.

World Cup-winning Springboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk broke the internet when proudly strutted his patriotic stuff in the presence of vanquished royalty.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kurt Schmelzer, owner of Bean Bag The Brand (maker of the most famous onderbroekie on the planet.)

Demand has been insane! We sold out on the day [of the World Cup final]. As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!

Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

There are going to be people should not be wearing that speedo who’ll be wearing that speedo. Not everyone is built like Faf!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We call it the ‘bean bag’… it ended up in the ‘hands’ of the Bokke via a good friend, Siya Kolisi… We were at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth…

Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

Three months before the World Cup, Siya phoned me and congratulated me on how well it’s doing, and if I could send a couple over… We sent about 30 or 50 pairs, for the whole squad. Faf grabbed the South African flag one immediately.

Kurt Schmelzer, owner - Bean Bag The Brand

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day


5 November 2019 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Faf de Klerk
Bruce Whitfield
Siya Kolisi
bean bag the brand
Kurt Schmelzer

More from Business

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

robertson-and-caine-website-boat-catamaranpng

Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times

5 November 2019 10:54 AM

Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank building in Cape Town

Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

5 November 2019 10:47 AM

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

property-auctionjpg

How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry

4 November 2019 3:51 PM

Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosa

'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'

4 November 2019 1:20 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

united-states-china-flagjpg

China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US

4 November 2019 11:11 AM

China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa1jpg

Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo

4 November 2019 10:47 AM

Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moodys.jpg

'SA faces a full-on downgrade if nothing is done about our debt profile'

4 November 2019 7:53 AM

Senior FNB economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi gives an analysis of the latest Moody's rating for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooibosthumb.jpg

Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits

1 November 2019 4:29 PM

The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103rugbyjpg

The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running

5 November 2019 7:48 AM

Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa1jpg

Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo

4 November 2019 10:47 AM

Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170613benijpg

Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City

4 November 2019 10:00 AM

Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103rugbyjpg

[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign

4 November 2019 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191104-cyril-boks-rwc-edjpg

'Siya Kolisi's immunity to pressure filtered down to the team'

4 November 2019 9:03 AM

Daily Maverick senior Sports journalist Craig Ray says the Rugby World Cup win is only the beginning for the Springbok team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

world-cup-rugby-awards-teamjpg

[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 4:12 PM

The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kolisi-world-cup-rugby-awardsjpg

[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 1:48 PM

The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103springbokkejpg

'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'

3 November 2019 9:43 AM

Antoinette Muller reflects on SA's extraordinary performance in the tournament, after they thrashed England in the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028siyajpg

[VIDEO] The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign

2 November 2019 3:34 PM

They did it! SA beat England to take the title for the 3rd time. Watch highlights from the final and their preceding games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted

Local

[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach

Local

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Uyinene Mrwetyana murder accused won’t be applying for bail

5 November 2019 12:53 PM

Financial commission says govt must stop e-tolls 'double speak'

5 November 2019 12:51 PM

Lord Hain to focus on complicity, corruption in state capture testimony

5 November 2019 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA