[WATCH] Protesters demand justice for Uyinene as murder accused due in court
The man accused of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana will appear at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this morning.
A group of protesters has begun to gather outside the court demanding justice for the slain UCT student.
Family, students and members of the civil society, including women's rights group Ilitha Labantu are chanting songs and holding up placards ahead of the man's scheduled appearance in the dock at 10am.
@IlithaLabantu at Wynberg Court where the killer of #UyineneMrwetyana is meant to appear. @DWYPD_ZA @DOJCD_ZA#JusticeForUyinene #sabcnews #EndViolenceAgainstWomen pic.twitter.com/Za3k3JSHVl— Ilitha Labantu (@IlithaLabantu) November 5, 2019
The Post Office worker is accused of raping and murdering the 19-year-old in a Claremont post office in August, as well as defeating the ends of justice.
RELATED: Man charged with rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana
The 42-year-old accused had apparently confessed to the crimes when police arrested and questioned him six days after the attack.
It was also revealed that the man had a criminal record prior to his appointment at the Clareinch Post Office.
RELATED: Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
At the time of his arrest, another Cape Town woman had come forward to expose how the confessed killer may have tried to lure her too.
The accused has not yet been named by order of the court.
