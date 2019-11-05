Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times
Cape Town boatbuilder Robertson and Caine is on track to deliver 190 luxury boats to the international boating market this year.
Despite a tough global economic climate, the business builds on average three high-end catamarans per week.
According to Business Insider SA, a brand-new catamaran goes for around R6 million apiece.
Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder. It's been going for over 25 years and is a 100% locally-owned business.
Next year, it expects to deliver more than 200 boats to boat-lovers abroad.
MD Peter Giliam says the boats are sold to the international market through an exclusive distribution deal with specialist travel company Travelopia.
Some of the international buyers are in countries including the Carribean, the US, Israel and Australia, he says.
It's a great business to be in.Peter Giliam, Managing director - Robertson and Caine
We sell all the boats internationally, from my point of view, it's a great success.Peter Giliam, Managing director - Robertson and Caine
We have an exclusive agreement to sell all of our boats to them [Travelopia].Peter Giliam, Managing director - Robertson and Caine
We have a client base all around the world.Peter Giliam, Managing director - Robertson and Caine
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image credit: Robertson and Caine website.
