Mia Kruger (Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management) shared her stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Picture credit: Wikimedia Commons (user Jehielwilliams7000)

Kruger said this is what she’s buying, right now:

Standard Bank

Visa

Diageo (owner of Johnnie Walker whiskies)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker