Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes during this difficult time.

Please see below for details for memorial and funeral service to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Wednesday (6 Nov) Memorial Service Time: 10:00 am - 13:00pm Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128

Saturday (9 Nov) Funeral Service Time: 10:00am

Place: Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal

A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :

Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name: 100 Grayston Drive

​Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown

This article first appeared on 702 : 702 Memorial Service For Xolani Gwala