702 Memorial Service For Xolani Gwala

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch: Musical show, Forever Plaid opens at the Theatre on the Bay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Family Matters: Open Circle provides care for adults with intellectual disabilities
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Cruising!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalia Rosa - MD at Big Ambitions Travel Content and Marketing Strategists
Tomorrow at 07:22
Hundreds of unidentified bodies in WC freezers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Spatial Planning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniels David - Chairperson at Municipal Planning Tribunal
Rob Mcgaffin - Land Economist at University of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 09:40
South Africa Investment Conference 2019 in full swing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Arifa Parker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arifa Parker - CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum
Tomorrow at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day “As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer. 5 November 2019 8:41 AM
The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position. 5 November 2019 7:48 AM
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory. 4 November 2019 10:47 AM
View all Sport
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family on pro bono basis Lobby group CEO Kallie Kriel says they are calling on anyone with information to come forward. 5 November 2019 12:45 PM
[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach A caller told John Maytham he would run along the beach naked if England lost the World Cup Rugby...and he did. 5 November 2019 12:08 PM
Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted A court order to conceal the identity of murder accused Luyanda Botha has now been lifted in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. 5 November 2019 11:53 AM
View all Local
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours. 3 November 2019 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market. 5 November 2019 10:54 AM
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show. 5 November 2019 10:47 AM
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day “As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer. 5 November 2019 8:41 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

702 Memorial Service For Xolani Gwala

5 November 2019 11:43 AM
by
Tags:
Memorial service
Xolani Gwala
Xolani Gwala 702
Please see below for details for memorial and funeral service to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes during this difficult time.

Please see below for details for memorial and funeral service to honour our beloved Xolani Gwala.

Wednesday (6 Nov) Memorial Service Time: 10:00 am - 13:00pm Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128

Saturday (9 Nov) Funeral Service Time: 10:00am

Place: Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal

A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :

Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name: 100 Grayston Drive

​Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown


This article first appeared on 702 : 702 Memorial Service For Xolani Gwala


5 November 2019 11:43 AM
by
Tags:
Memorial service
Xolani Gwala
Xolani Gwala 702

Trending

Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted

Local

[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach

Local

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Financial commission says govt must stop e-toll 'double speak'

5 November 2019 12:51 PM

Lord Hain to focus on complicity, corruption in state capture testimony

5 November 2019 11:44 AM

Zuma in court to challenge Hanekom defamation ruling

5 November 2019 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA