Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted

Luyanda Botha has now legally been named as the man accused of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

A court order that had previously prevented the accused from being named has been lifted following the conclusion of investigations.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa has now allowed for him to be named and photographed.

Botha, a Post Office worker, is accused of raping and murdering the 19-year-old in a Claremont post office in August, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The 42-year-old Khayelitsha resident appeared in the dock but was initially due to appear via video link, reports EWN.

His case has been postponed until Thursday 7 November. He has not applied for bail.

The matter will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

