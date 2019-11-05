Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted
Luyanda Botha has now legally been named as the man accused of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
A court order that had previously prevented the accused from being named has been lifted following the conclusion of investigations.
Magistrate Goolam Bawa has now allowed for him to be named and photographed.
WATCH: Protesters demand justice for Uyinene as murder accused due in court
Botha, a Post Office worker, is accused of raping and murdering the 19-year-old in a Claremont post office in August, as well as defeating the ends of justice.
The 42-year-old Khayelitsha resident appeared in the dock but was initially due to appear via video link, reports EWN.
His case has been postponed until Thursday 7 November. He has not applied for bail.
The matter will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
#UyineneMrwetyana Murder accused Luyanda Botha appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today after he was initially scheduled to appear via AVR. LP pic.twitter.com/e1HHQYPSkt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
He attempted to hide his face as he made his way to the dock this morning. LP pic.twitter.com/HnYSsG4PhF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
More from Local
AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family on pro bono basis, Gerrie Nel to investigate
Lobby group CEO Kallie Kriel says they are calling on anyone with information to come forward.Read More
[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach
A caller told John Maytham he would run along the beach naked if England lost the World Cup Rugby...and he did.Read More
[WATCH] Protesters demand justice for Uyinene as murder accused due in court
Uyinene Mrwetyana was lured into the Clareinch Post Office two months ago where she was raped and bludgeoned with a scale.Read More
Cape Town refugee demands unrealistic - Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii gives feedback from the Monday meeting to come up with a solution for the refugees.Read More
'Some of the top looters of VBS could be prosecuted soon'
Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk says the NPA is struggling with backlogs but is working on Transnet and VBS cases.Read More
WC safety MEC in the dark about police commissioner job and SANDF deployment
Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he hasn't been properly informed about the new process to fill the police top job or the army deployment.Read More
Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office
Kgosientso Ramokgopa resigned to allow Gauteng Premier David Makhura to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender parity policy and appoint a woman.Read More
SA inventor creates smart glove that translates sign language into speech
Limpopo-born entrepreneur Lucky Netshidzati was moved to create the invention to help his parents and other deaf people across SA.Read More
War room has improved trains' on-time arrival, says Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole gives an update on the progress report.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More