[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach
CapeTalk listener Ed from Hout Bay called John Maytham on the radio last week and said that he was so confident of an English Rugby World Cup victory that he would run naked across Hout Bay beach if they lost.
As you can see, he honoured his bet!
Watch the video below:
