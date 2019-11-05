Streaming issues? Report here
AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family on pro bono basis, Gerrie Nel to investigate

5 November 2019 12:55 PM
by
Tags:
AfriForum
Senzo Meyiwa killed
Advocate Gerrie Ne
senzo meyiwa investigations
Lobby group CEO Kallie Kriel says they are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Lobby group AfriForum has announced it will investigate the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 but no progress had been made in the murder investigation.

AfriForum says Gerrie Nel would act as the advocate for the family in the investigation.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says they are calling on people with information to come forward.

RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum

Yesterday we had a meeting with the Meyiwa family where we worked on our strategy. The Meyiwa family has officially appointed advocate Nel to act as their advocate.

Kallie Kriel, CEO - Afriforum

We will do it on a pro bono basis so there will be no payment needed.

Kallie Kriel, CEO - Afriforum

Kriel says advocate Nel has built up a strong team of investigators in the country to assist him.

He says they can't make promises to solve the case but they will try by all means to assist the family in getting closure.

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : AfriForum to assist Meyiwa family on pro bono basis, Gerrie Nel to investigate


