Uyinene Mrwetyana murder case heads to Western Cape High Court

The case against Luyanda Botha, the man accused of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha appeared in court on Tuesday morning where a court order to conceal his identity was lifted.

RELATED: Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted

He's facing two counts of rape, one of murder and a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The former postal worker appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where he was heckled by members of the public, reports EWN's Lizell Persens.

WATCH: Protesters demand justice for Uyinene as murder accused due in court

Mrwetyana's family members also sat in front of the packed courtroom when Botha stood in the dock.

He'll be back in court on Thursday.

The courtroom was packed when the accused appeared. Lizell Persens, EWN reporter

There were some emotional relatives seated in front. Lizell Persens, EWN reporter

People gasped, and shouted slurs at the man as he made his way to the dock. Lizell Persens, EWN reporter

Listen to the latest EWN update: