'All South Africans who can, must give. It's our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Paarl
Springboks
Rugby
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Jean de Villiers
Bruce Whitfield
Siya Kolisi
Make Money Mondays
Philanthropy
money beliefs
Paarl Gimnasium
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Each week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays” feature.

This week he interviewed former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his day job, side hustles and money beliefs.

I was about 5 [when he decided to play rugby fulltime] …

Jean de Villiers

All South Africans in a position to give needs to do it. It’s our responsibility… giving money is a privilege…

Jean de Villiers
Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers cuts a birthday cake for young rugby players in Masiphumelele, Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

De Villiers was born in Paarl on 24 February 1981.

He went to the 162-year-old Paarl Gimnasium – a rugby-obsessed school that has produced an awe-inspiring 29 Springboks, including current Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard.

De Villiers has played in 109 tests for the Springboks of which he captained 37.

  • What does he believe about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences of money shape his views?

My fulltime job is with SuperSport and also with wealth-manager Citadel…

Jean de Villiers

My dad had the only sports shop in Paarl… It was a pretty cool place… I loved being there...

Jean de Villiers

You get used to a certain lifestyle [playing professional rugby] … the money decreases… it’s a recipe for disaster… There are people trying to take chances… I’ve burnt my fingers a couple of times. You’re dealing with 20-somethings – you buy the nicest car… and suddenly you end up with nothing.

Jean de Villiers

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and/or scroll down for more quotes from it).

Schalk Brits was there [Rugby World Cup in Japan], and we are the same age!

Jean de Villiers

It [Rugby World Cup final] was beautiful in its brutality… The fact that its England makes it just so much better!... It’s been an unbelievable World Cup!

Jean de Villiers

Siyamthanda Kolisi’s story inspires not only black kids, but people all around the world… It’s beautiful!

Jean de Villiers

We are different. But our differences actually make us stronger, together.

Jean de Villiers

Paarl is a pretty cool place to raise your kids…

Jean de Villiers

I love nice cars… I drive a sponsored one.

Jean de Villiers

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'All South Africans who can, must give. It's our responsibility and privilege'


