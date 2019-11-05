Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the Zondo Commission into State Capture next week while former United Kingdom Labour politician Lord Peter Hain is set to take the stand on 18 November.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission gives more insight.

Zuma is expected to come to the commission from the 11 to 15 of November. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Ngatane says it was a period of frustration for the commission the last time Zuma took the stand as none of the commission questions was answered.

Hain has quite an involvement with South Africa and he says he knows a lot about the involvement of states, banks and corporates in state capture. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Hain had previously claimed that the work of British firm Hogan Lovells at the South African Revenue Service was similar to that of disgraced public relations firm Bell Pottinger in state capture, Ngatane explains.

But Hogan Lovell's South Africa office claimed that Hain used his parliamentary privilege to spread and perpetuate untrue allegations about the company. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week