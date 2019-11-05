Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Be serious about electric cars and cut tariffs - BMW Boss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Abbott - Managing Director at BMW Group South Africa and Sub Sahara
Today at 17:05
New parental leave variations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Botha - HR expert and COO of Global Business Solutions
Today at 17:20
The Bokke land in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Micheal Pedro - EWN
Today at 17:46
Drier weather conditions cast a worrying shadow over SA's Agricultural sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 20:15
Bounty Hunters
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:35
Photo shopped ID photos
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Boks Audio
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Cruising!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natalia Rosa - MD at Big Ambitions Travel Content and Marketing Strategists
Tomorrow at 07:07
More Towns run out of Water in the Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sputnik Ratau
Tomorrow at 07:22
Hundreds of unidentified bodies in WC freezers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Spatial Planning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Daniels - Chairperson at Municipal Planning Tribunal
Rob Mcgaffin - Town Planner and Land Economist at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
South Africa Investment Conference 2019 in full swing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Arifa Parker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arifa Parker - CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum
Tomorrow at 11:32
David Scott - The Kiffness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - Musician
Tomorrow at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year. 3 November 2019 4:12 PM
[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo. 3 November 2019 1:48 PM
View all World
First group of Springboks arrive home Eyewitness News reporter Tholakele Mnganga shares details on the welcome taking place at OR Tambo International Airport. 5 November 2019 3:52 PM
Gautrain offers supporters free rides to Springboks welcoming Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen says commuters should wear their rugby regalia to get a ride. 5 November 2019 1:37 PM
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry. 5 November 2019 1:09 PM
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA' Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him. 4 November 2019 1:16 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Robbers break into Retreat library, get away with equipment worth over R62k Retreat Library has been closed after criminals robbed the facility of computer equipment and vandalised several areas in the spac... 5 November 2019 2:03 PM
Probability of load shedding low despite constrained electricity system - Eskom The utility says a number of power generation units broke down during the weekend. 5 November 2019 1:57 PM
Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry. 5 November 2019 1:09 PM
View all Local
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims' Businesses that are making money from the cannabis craze are breaking the law, warns medicines regulator SAHPRA. 5 November 2019 4:28 PM
Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs “I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth,” says Prof Nick Binedell of Gibs. 5 November 2019 3:32 PM
New leave policy for staff affected by domestic abuse at consumer giant Unilever Unilever South Africa has introduced special leave for employees who are affected by domestic violence, dubbed 'haven leave'. 5 November 2019 3:25 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week

5 November 2019 1:09 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Lord Peter Hain
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry.

Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the Zondo Commission into State Capture next week while former United Kingdom Labour politician Lord Peter Hain is set to take the stand on 18 November.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission halted for now

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission gives more insight.

Zuma is expected to come to the commission from the 11 to 15 of November.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Ngatane says it was a period of frustration for the commission the last time Zuma took the stand as none of the commission questions was answered.

Hain has quite an involvement with South Africa and he says he knows a lot about the involvement of states, banks and corporates in state capture.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Hain had previously claimed that the work of British firm Hogan Lovells at the South African Revenue Service was similar to that of disgraced public relations firm Bell Pottinger in state capture, Ngatane explains.

But Hogan Lovell's South Africa office claimed that Hain used his parliamentary privilege to spread and perpetuate untrue allegations about the company.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week


5 November 2019 1:09 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Lord Peter Hain

More from State Capture Inquiry

190905-krivani-pillay-edjpg

'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told

5 September 2019 1:46 PM

EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on what is happening at the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

raymond-zondojpg

South Africans in support of work of state capture inquiry, says Zondo

22 August 2019 1:58 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reflects on the state capture inquiry a year since its establishment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190703-nonkululeko-sindane-jpg

'Gupta Waterkloof landing embarrassing, shouldn't have happened,' inquiry told

3 July 2019 1:18 PM

EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane unpacks former Department of Justice and Constitutional Development DG Nonkululeko Sindane's testimony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mahlangu

BNP Capital tried to secure R50m cancellation fee from SAA, commission told

27 June 2019 2:34 PM

EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane unpacks Daniel Mahlangu's testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190603-rajesh-sundaram-edjpg

Former ANN7 editor tells of Jacob Zuma's involvement at the channel

3 June 2019 1:22 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela talks about Rajesh Sundaram testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190517-state-capture-edjpg

A proposal was amended to favour China South Rail, Zondo commission told

17 May 2019 1:25 PM

EWN reporter Barry Bateman unpacks former strategy manager Francis Callard's testimony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190417-johan-booysen-edjpg

Former Hawks boss testifies at Zondo Inquiry about police corruption

17 April 2019 1:25 PM

Johan Booysen reveals dodgy dealings between businessman Tosh Mpende and the Saps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190411-mcbride2-edjpg

'McBride raised concerns about crime intelligence influence on Ipid'

12 April 2019 7:47 AM

eNCA reporter Erin Bates says McBride told the commission how law enforcement agencies resisted transparency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

29aa2bf1-57a7-4110-a8d1-3f61e02017c1.jpg

AmaBhungane journalist alleges Robert McBride exposed Bheki Cele as corrupt

9 April 2019 8:11 AM

AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism's Sam Sole unpacks his article on the fallout between Cele and McBride.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190402-patrick-mlambo-edjpg

80% of what Le Roux said on Mantashe's security upgrades panned out, says Mlambo

2 April 2019 2:01 PM

Zondo commission investigator Patrick Mlambo testifies about his visits to Gwede Mantashe and Dudu Myeni's houses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CapeTalker makes good on bet after Boks win, runs starkers down beach

Local

Luyanda Botha named as Uyinene's alleged killer after court order is lifted

Local

Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

Business Sport

EWN Highlights

Pastor gets 13-year sentence for murdering wife’s toddler

5 November 2019 4:58 PM

Govt wants prepaid water metres installed as residents refuse to pay

5 November 2019 2:55 PM

Jacob Zuma is 'sick' & can't appear at state capture inquiry

5 November 2019 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA