New leave policy for staff affected by domestic abuse at consumer giant Unilever
Consumer goods giant Unilever SA is offering special leave to its staff dealing with domestic violence and abuse.
The "haven leave" will allow employees to take up to 10 days a year to seek assistance and deal with matters including legal, residential, medical and psychological issues.
The new policy is part of the company's attempt to respond to widespread gender-based violence in South Africa.
Genevieve Fynn, a senior brand manager at Unilever SA, says employees will be guaranteed confidentiality when they redeem the special leave.
The "haven leave" will be paid leave and is available to men and women in the company.
Fynn explains that the company became more aware of the complex challenges facing women in abusive relationships after it had partnered with civil group Powa (People Opposing Women Abuse).
We realised that a really big barrier for us is that women are in these domestically violent relationships but they aren't able to get out.Genevieve Fynn, Senior brand manager - Unilever SA
There are so many other complexities that are involved with [domestic violence] like children and places to stay.Genevieve Fynn, Senior brand manager - Unilever SA
If they are a full-time career woman, it's really difficult to have the time to do that.Genevieve Fynn, Senior brand manager - Unilever SA
Listen for more details on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Image: Pexels.
More from Business
Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims'
Businesses that are making money from the cannabis craze are breaking the law, warns medicines regulator SAHPRA.Read More
Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs
“I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth,” says Prof Nick Binedell of Gibs.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times
Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market.Read More
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day
“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.Read More
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry
Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More