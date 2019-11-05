Gautrain offers supporters free rides to Springboks welcoming

The Gautarain is offering Springbok supporters free rides to the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Springboks.

While team captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus are expected to arrive back home at around 19:00 on Tuesday, the rest of the team will land at 16:30.

Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen says commuters should wear their team regalia in order to get a ride.

We will be offering free rides between 13:30 and 15:30 this afternoon and then this evening back from 18:00 until the last train at 21:00. Same rules, you have to wear your bok jersey or any other identifying clothes. Barbara Jensen, Spokesperson - Gautrain

Head over to our website, there are quite a lot of terms and conditions in terms of where you can park. Barbara Jensen, Spokesperson - Gautrain

