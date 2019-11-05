Eskom says the country's electricity system is constrained but there is a low probability of load shedding.

The utility says a number of power generation units were lost during the weekend due to unplanned breakdowns, compelling them to use alternative resources including diesel and pumped water storage to keep the lights on.

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer explains.

Unfortunately when we started the week we were in excess of 12,500 megawatts......so this is where we find ourselves but the positive side is as of late last night and early today, we have some units that ars coming back successfully. Jan Oberholzer, Chief operating officer - Eskom

The risk of load shedding is not high at this point in time but should we lose any more units, the risk increases. Jan Oberholzer, Chief operating officer - Eskom

The utility has appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly

This article first appeared on 702 : Probability of load shedding low despite constrained electricity system - Eskom