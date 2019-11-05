Robbers break into Retreat library, get away with equipment worth over R62k

The public library in Retreat has been forced to shut its doors following a burglary over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town says the library will be closed until further notice.

The city says burglars broke into the facility and stole computer equipment valued at more than R62 000.

The criminals also vandalised several areas in the library.

In a Facebook post, the city says many matric pupils in the area will be negatively impacted by the library's closure.