Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs

So often the difference between failure and success comes down to leadership.

On Saturday, tactical genius Rassie Erasmus and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi – seemingly immune to pressure – pulled off a remarkable Rugby World Cup victory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan on 2 November 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Professor Nick Binedell of the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) if there are any leadership lessons from South Africa’s epic victory.

I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth… losing to the All Blacks in the beginning - and being the underdogs – was a big advantage… Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

The teamwork… we should take that energy… there’s a frontier resilience in our society… Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Sport at that level is a bit like business… Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

It was a great example of leadership by Siya and Rassie… it was extraordinary! Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

It shows us what’s possible… countries like South Africa can pull things out of the bag… Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

I love the no-nonsense approach of Rassie Erasmus… and the extraordinary chemistry between the team members… Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science

