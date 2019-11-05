Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs
So often the difference between failure and success comes down to leadership.
On Saturday, tactical genius Rassie Erasmus and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi – seemingly immune to pressure – pulled off a remarkable Rugby World Cup victory.
(Also, read: Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Professor Nick Binedell of the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) if there are any leadership lessons from South Africa’s epic victory.
I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth… losing to the All Blacks in the beginning - and being the underdogs – was a big advantage…Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
The teamwork… we should take that energy… there’s a frontier resilience in our society…Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Sport at that level is a bit like business…Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
It was a great example of leadership by Siya and Rassie… it was extraordinary!Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
It shows us what’s possible… countries like South Africa can pull things out of the bag…Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
I love the no-nonsense approach of Rassie Erasmus… and the extraordinary chemistry between the team members…Professor Nick Binedell, Gordon Institute of Business Science
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs
More from Business
Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims'
Businesses that are making money from the cannabis craze are breaking the law, warns medicines regulator SAHPRA.Read More
New leave policy for staff affected by domestic abuse at consumer giant Unilever
Unilever South Africa has introduced special leave for employees who are affected by domestic violence, dubbed 'haven leave'.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Cape's luxury boatbuilder cruising through tough economic times
Robertson and Caine is South Africa’s biggest boat builder, specialising in custom-made catamarans for the global market.Read More
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day
“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.Read More
How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry
Legal expert Robert Krautkramer explains the implications of the Property Practitioner's Act which was signed into law in October.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US
China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More
More from Opinion
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem
A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle.Read More
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found
Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom.Read More
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak'
The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana.Read More
Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?
“He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista
Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places.Read More
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted'
John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009
“It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More