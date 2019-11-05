First group of Springboks arrive home

Springboks fans have gathered at the OR Tambo Internationl Airport to meet the team on their arrival from Yokohama.

The first group of Rugby World Cup champions have landed after making history when the national team beat England 32-12 on Saturday.

Eyewitness News (EWN) sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga is at the airport.

It is a beautiful feeling, I am actually getting goosebumps. Tholakele Mnganga, Sports reporter - EWN

We have seen football fans, cricket fans, rugby fans all coming together. Tholakele Mnganga, Sports reporter - EWN

We have just got confirmation from someone who works at Saru that it is only at 17:30 when we expect the first group to arrive. Tholakele Mnganga, Sports reporter - EWN

