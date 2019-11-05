Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims'

Police and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have reminded South Africans that dealing in cannabis remains a serious criminal offence.

Selling cannabis products without a commercial licence can land you in jail.

Furthermore, cannabis products that are not listed with SAHPRA are prohibited from making medicinal claims.

The Constitutional Court ruling in 2018 only permits _personal _use and cultivation cannabis in private.

SAHPRA's Momeena Omarjee says many cannabis products have emerged on the market making misleading health claims.

The medicines regulator plans on hunting down the illegal products with the help of SA Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Through collaborative efforts with SAPS and the NPA, SAHPRA is now looking to enforce these regulations and the schedules as well. Momeena Omarjee, Head of names and scheduling - SAHPRA

Some of the products are claiming to treat and cure cancer, MS and epilepsy. There are quite some outlandish claims. Momeena Omarjee, Head of names and scheduling - SAHPRA

No cannabis products in the country are currently registered with SAHPRA, Omarjee explains.

We have a lot of products that are either falsified or illegally being sold that are claiming to have medicinal properties or therapeutic indication. Momeena Omarjee, Head of names and scheduling - SAHPRA

It is those products that SAPS and SAHPRA are worried about currently that are being sold without the evaluation of safety, quality and efficacy from SAHPRA. Momeena Omarjee, Head of names and scheduling - SAHPRA

Some [cannabinoids products] are being marketed with specific health claims and some are marketing medical claims to treat and cure certain diseases and ailments, and some are just hazardous and disingenuous. Momeena Omarjee, Head of names and scheduling - SAHPRA

