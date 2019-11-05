Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks are home and have shared that they’re proud to be the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions
The Boks arrived on Tuesday from Japan after beating England 32-12 in the final on Saturday.
Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe said he was proud of the victory clinched by the team.
Speaking at a media briefing at the OR Tambo International Airport, Kolbe - who scored the second of two tries in the final - said there was a long road ahead.
“I am really proud of the boys. The World Cup is done, but I am sure there’s still a lot of work that can be done.”
The winger said he was grateful for the support from South Africans.
“We thank you, South Africa, for sharing this moment with us. We’re humbled and we thank you for all your support.”
So far, World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi among others have arrived at the airport.
WATCH LIVE: Springboks briefing
We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.
WATCH: Jubilant scenes as the Springboks arrive home
Captain Siya Kolisi is expected to touch down on home soil with the Webb Ellis Trophy at around 7 pm.
This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
