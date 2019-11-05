SA employees will need proof to benefit from new parental leave, says HR expert

South Africa’s new labour laws on parental leave benefits have officially come into effect this month.

The new labour regulations provide rules around paternity, adoptive parents and surrogacy leave.

Human resources (HR) expert John Botha says some level of evidence will be required for employees who wish to take advantage of the new leave benefits.

New parental leave grants fathers 10 days of consecutive paid leave after the birth of their child.

The law also grants 10 consecutive weeks to adoptive parents and 10 consecutive weeks to commissioning parents in a surrogacy agreement.

Obviously you will need proof of either parenthood or an adoption court order. There's definitely some proof requirements. John Botha, HR expert and Chief operating officer - Global Business Solutions

The new rules give a lot more benefits to employees who are parents of children. John Botha, HR expert and Chief operating officer - Global Business Solutions

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: