Joe Gqabi District residents urged to add teaspoon of bleach to drinking water
The Department of Water and Sanitation says the Eastern Cape has not been able to recover from the 2014 drought.
Residents of the Joe Gqabi District municipality have been warned to treat their drinking water with a teaspoon of bleach to make it safe.
The Eastern Cape Treasury has released R120 million drought relief funding as the province continues to be declared a drought disaster.
Speaking to Refiliwe Moloto, Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the rainfall pattern over the last few years have not helped much.
RELATED: 'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
The funding for a disaster does not come directly from the Department of Water and Sanitation, it comes through from the National Disaster Management Center.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation
We are having our officials who engage with the affected municipalities look at what other-short term solutions can be looked at and also look at long-term issues.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation
RELATED: Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding
Ratau explains the key short-term goals they are working on.
We are looking at whether we are able to refurbish those boreholes in some of those drought areas and bring them to some point of operation.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation
We are also looking at whether we are still able to find groundwater in some of the areas and how much can be utilised.Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson, Water and Sanitation
Listen to the full interview below...
