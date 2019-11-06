Incredible scenes played out at OR Tambo International on Tuesday as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi arrived back home.

The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a jubilant crowd of at least 10 000 doting supporters.

The World Cup victory was for South Africa, said Erasmus.

Fans gather at OR Tambo, singing and dancing as they welcome the national rugby team home. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Their win covered our country with glory… Nathi Mthetwa, Sports Minister

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tholakele Mnganga, a reporter at EWN, who were waiting at OR Tambo.

Thousands upon thousands of Springbok supporters… We’ve been here since 1:00 pm, and the excitement has been high since then. From all walks of life, South Africans have come to welcome back the Springboks, waving their flags… kids in school uniforms, football fans, cricket fans… all coming together for the Boks… Everybody dressed in green and gold… makarakas and vuvuzelas… Tholakele Mnganga, reporter - EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie