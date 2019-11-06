Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie
Incredible scenes played out at OR Tambo International on Tuesday as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi arrived back home.
The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a jubilant crowd of at least 10 000 doting supporters.
The World Cup victory was for South Africa, said Erasmus.
Their win covered our country with glory…Nathi Mthetwa, Sports Minister
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tholakele Mnganga, a reporter at EWN, who were waiting at OR Tambo.
Thousands upon thousands of Springbok supporters… We’ve been here since 1:00 pm, and the excitement has been high since then. From all walks of life, South Africans have come to welcome back the Springboks, waving their flags… kids in school uniforms, football fans, cricket fans… all coming together for the Boks… Everybody dressed in green and gold… makarakas and vuvuzelas…Tholakele Mnganga, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie
More from Business
Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)
I have South African and Bok blood in my veins, says Coleman, who will continue to tend to family responsibilities at home.Read More
Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO
Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map
The inaugural investment conference held last year raised R290bn in investment commitments.Read More
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA
Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
SA employees will need proof to benefit from new parental leave, says HR expert
South Africa's new parental leave laws have officially come into effect, explains HR expert John Botha.Read More
Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims'
Businesses that are making money from the cannabis craze are breaking the law, warns medicines regulator SAHPRA.Read More
Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs
“I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth,” says Prof Nick Binedell of Gibs.Read More
New leave policy for staff affected by domestic abuse at consumer giant Unilever
Unilever South Africa has introduced special leave for employees who are affected by domestic violence, dubbed 'haven leave'.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
More from Sport
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said coach Rassie Erasmus motivated them throughout the tournament and the support from South Africans fuelled their drive.Read More
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.Read More
First group of Springboks arrive home
Eyewitness News reporter Tholakele Mnganga shares details on the welcome taking place at OR Tambo International Airport.Read More
Gautrain offers supporters free rides to Springboks welcoming
Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen says commuters should wear their rugby regalia to get a ride.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day
“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.Read More
The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running
Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position.Read More
Ramaphosa needs to use boost from RWC triumph to SA's advantage, says biz journo
Helena Wasserman says the president needs to make the most of the political capital he's gained following the World Cup victory.Read More
Benni McCarthy: I’m disappointed to end my time at Cape Town City
Cape Town City FC ended the contract of head coach Benni McCarthy after a poor run of results for the club. Where to next for him?Read More
[LISTEN] Sports psychology lessons to learn from Springboks RWC campaign
Clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. in sports, Pierre Nel says Rassie Erasmus had a vision for the team and everything fell into place.Read More
More from Local
Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reports the judge said Sibusiso Mpungose must be removed from society.Read More
UCT student rediscovers Cape plant species thought to be extinct
Brian du Preez describes the 'utter joy' of stumbling across a type of sweet pea last seen more than 200 years ago.Read More
[LISTEN] City of Cape Town explains why some developments get the green light
Municipal Planning Tribunal chairperson David Daniels explains the requirements for a town planning proposal.Read More
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA
Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
Almost 300 unidentified bodies in Western Cape mortuaries during 2019
Department of Health provincial spokesperson Mark van der Heever says a lot of families do not report missing people.Read More
Joe Gqabi District residents urged to add teaspoon of bleach to drinking water
Water Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau outlines government plans to assist the drought-stricken Eastern Cape.Read More
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said coach Rassie Erasmus motivated them throughout the tournament and the support from South Africans fuelled their drive.Read More
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.Read More
A plea for SA tourism industry to scrap five captive wildlife interactions
A tourism group has released its guidelines, stating which tourism activities involving captive wildlife are no longer acceptable.Read More
Robbers break into Retreat library, get away with equipment worth over R62k
Retreat Library has been closed after criminals robbed the facility of computer equipment and vandalised several areas in the space.Read More