[LISTEN] City of Cape Town explains why some developments get the green light
A number of developments are planned for the City of Cape Town.
Some have been met with objections while others have been given the green light, and the City has invited residents to make submissions.
RELATED: Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project
To better understand some of the inner workings of some of what is making modern Cape Town, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Municipal Planning Tribunal chairperson David Daniels and Town planner and land economist Rob McGaffin about spatial planning and the effects of gentrification.
The idea with the municipal planning tribunal was to professionalise decision making around town planning matters.David Daniels, Chairperson - Municipal Planning Tribunal
When we decide on an application we first need to look at whether it meets the minimum threshold requirements of the law. It must also comply with the special development framework.David Daniels, Chairperson - Municipal Planning Tribunal
The third part has criteria that deals with the extent of desirability. It deals with socio-economic impact. Is it compatible with what's around it?David Daniels, Chairperson - Municipal Planning Tribunal
McGaffin explains the effects of gentrification on town planning, a term given to the process of renovating and improving a house or district so that it conforms to middle-class taste
Gentrification is a global issue, it is not a legal issue it is an economic issue and it plays itself out in a unique way in different contexts but it is driven by economic drivers.Rob McGaffin, Town planner and land economist
We haven't actually built enough middle and upper-income houses in the right locations.Rob McGaffin, Town planner and land economist
Prices in those locations (Greenpoint, CBD in Cape Town) have escalated sharply which means middle-income households cannot afford to get into those markets.Rob McGaffin, Town planner and land economist
Listen to the full interview below...
