Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened South Africa's three-day investment summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.
It's the second investment conference aimed at unlocking investment opportunities from local and international business.
Last year, nearly R290 billion had been committed for investment in various sectors of the country's economy.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says more than R250 billion of last year's investment pledge has been implemented through various projects in different industries.
Diko says Ramaphosa is implementing a multiplicity of interventions in a bid to accelerate slow economic growth.
She maintains that the summit is not just a talk shop or gimmick.
It's work in progress to grow our economy and create much-needed jobsKhusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
The City of Cape Town has set up a stand at the summit to help potential foreign investors better understand the opportunities in the city.
Mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos says he wants to position Cape Town as a contender in the green-tech space.
The important message is about the ease of doing business.James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management
We have a team here that is speaking to businesses that are attending the conference.James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
