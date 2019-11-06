Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA
Eastern parts of South Africa should expect below-normal rainfall for much of the next three months, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS).
In the west, however, it expects above-normal precipitation.
Beyond the three months, SAWS expects dryness across the country with higher-than-average temperatures.
These predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, according to Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.
…the latest data from SAWS suggests a growing likelihood that we will have a poor harvest…Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sihlobo.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
