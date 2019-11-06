Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA

Eastern parts of South Africa should expect below-normal rainfall for much of the next three months, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

In the west, however, it expects above-normal precipitation.

Beyond the three months, SAWS expects dryness across the country with higher-than-average temperatures.

These predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, according to Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

…the latest data from SAWS suggests a growing likelihood that we will have a poor harvest… Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sihlobo.

