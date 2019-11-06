Streaming issues? Report here
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA

Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

Eastern parts of South Africa should expect below-normal rainfall for much of the next three months, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

In the west, however, it expects above-normal precipitation.

Beyond the three months, SAWS expects dryness across the country with higher-than-average temperatures.

These predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, according to Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

…the latest data from SAWS suggests a growing likelihood that we will have a poor harvest…

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
pixabay.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sihlobo.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA


